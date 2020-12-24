No Christmas Eve joy for truckers stuck in UK virus gridlock

CALAIS, France (AP) — Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. But most drivers remained trapped in mass gridlock on Christmas Eve. The vast Calais port in northern France remained quieter than usual amid testing challenges on the U.K. side. Nations around the world began barring people from Britain over the weekend amid concerns about a new version of the virus. The announcement added to anxieties at a time when Europe has been walloped by soaring new virus infections and deaths.