Norfolk Rescue Mission prepares for a busy Christmas

(KTIV) - The Norfolk Rescue Mission in Norfolk, Nebraska, which provides meals, housing, and other essential needs to the homeless population of northeast Nebraska is preparing for a busy Christmas.

Officials say they are expecting a large turnout for the holiday and that this time of year is when they tend to get the most donations from the community. Many of those donations are not just financial.

"November, December by far, that’s when the community tends to be the most generous, which is great. And so we get a lot of donations not just financially but food, and clothes, and furniture, all that kind of stuff just pours in this time of year which is great,” said Pastor Justin Fisher, Director of Men's Ministries for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.

Pastor Fisher said the mission expected to take a big hit this year due to the pandemic. But that was not the case.

"We had to cancel our annual banquet which is our main fundraiser this year as pretty much everybody did, because of corona reasons. But we’ve gotten more than we probably normally would if we’d had the banquet because people have been so generous," said Pastor Fisher.

According to their website, the Norfolk Rescue Mission serves three meals daily for anywhere between 30 and 75 people every day of the year.

If you would like to make a donation to the Norfolk Rescue Mission, click here.