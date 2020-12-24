Salvation Army announces ‘ring for bling’ winners

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nearly a dozen people this afternoon received an early Christmas gift.

The Siouxland Salvation Army drew the winning names for the 2020 "Ring for Bling" contest.

Captain Chris Clark called every winner with the good news live from Riddle's Jewelry in Southern Hills Mall. Those who qualified were volunteers who helped ring bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettles this season.

The Red Kettle Campaign raises money for families in need.

All of the jewelry prizes were donated by Riddle's.

"People are surprised, excited, we even had someone who wanted us to draw another name and pass on that gratitude," said Captain Clark.

Captain Clark says there is still time to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign. Donations can be sent to the Salvation Army in Sioux City. To learn more about how to don't, click here.