Siouxland families enjoy Christmas Eve at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many people were stranded indoors during the blizzard yesterday. But Thursday, Siouxland families were out enjoying the snow at Cone Park to celebrate Christmas Eve.

For many of us, getting several inches of snow is not at the top of our Christmas list.

But for 8-year-old Cruz Manganaro, that is just what he wanted - a white Christmas.

"Because you can make snowmen, and have snowball fights, and it's really fun to hit each other with snow balls," said Cruz Manganaro, Sioux City.

Cruz said going to Cone Park on Christmas Eve is one of his favorite family traditions.

Rachel Eskins, a specialist at Cone Park says they always have a great turn out on Christmas Eve.

"This is actually one of the only places open with the pandemic, so it's nice to have people out here enjoying their time," said Rachel Eskins, Cone Park Specialist.

Cruz said while gliding down the hills, and ice skating is so much fun -- there is something else that makes him even happier.

"Spending time with my family," said Manganaro.

Manganaro said he's excited that it's Christmas tomorrow, and in case Santa's watching... he hopes he brings him a PlayStation 5.

Cone Park will be open on Christmas Day. You must make reservations ahead of time.