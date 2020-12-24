Snow totals and highest wind gusts tell the tale of Wednesday’s blizzard
Wednesday Siouxland saw the jarring return of winter weather as temperatures fell from the 50s to the teens while snow and wind combined to create whiteout conditions.
Totals were generally in the 2 to 4 inch range though a few locations did pick up just a little bit more.
This came alongside some wicked wind gusts as the front swung through the area.
Here is a look at the snow totals being reported to us (keep in mind that the strong winds and blowing may have resulted in a wide variance in a short distance):
Canton, SD: 5.8"
Sheldon, IA: 5.0”
Yankton, SD: 5.0"
Hull, IA: 4.5"
Spirit Lake, IA: 4.3”
Wahpeton. IA: 4.2”
Atkinson, NE: 4.0"
Cherokee, IA: 4.0"
Rockwell City, IA: 4.0"
Bloomfield, NE: 3.5”
Concord, NE: 3.5”
Everly, IA: 3.5"
Near Elk Point, SD: 3.2"
Lake Park, IA: 3.0"
Little Sioux, IA: 3.0”
Orange City. IA: 3.0”
Sioux Gateway Airport: 3.0”
Sioux Rapids, IA: 3.0”
Spencer, IA: 3.0"
Storm Lake, IA: 3.0"
Remsen, IA: 2.8"
Creighton, NE: 2.5”
KTIV 2.5”
Neligh. NE: 2.5”
Schleswig, IA: 2.5"
Vermillion, SD: 2.4”
Le Mars, IA: 2.0”
O'Neill, NE: 2.0"
Pocahontas, IA: 2.0”
Sac City, IA: 2.0”
Some of the wind gusts were as strong as ones we can see in severe thunderstorms! Here is a list of the peak gusts we had on Wednesday:
Estherville, IA: 71 mph
Gayville, SD: 70 mph
Tekamah, NE: 69 mph
Norfolk, NE: 67 mph
Sioux Gateway Airport: 67 mph
Dixon, NE: 66 mph
Beresford, SD: 64 mph
Denison, IA: 62 mph
Harlan, IA: 62 mph
Near Clearwater, NE: 61 mph
Ewing, NE: 61 mph
Blencoe, IA: 60 mph
O’Neill, NE: 60 mph
Sheldon, IA: 60 mph
Yankton, SD: 58 mph
Fordyce, NE: 54 mph
Missouri Valley, IA: 53 mph
Wayne, NE: 52 mph
Oakland, NE: 50 mph