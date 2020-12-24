Snow totals and highest wind gusts tell the tale of Wednesday’s blizzard

Wednesday Siouxland saw the jarring return of winter weather as temperatures fell from the 50s to the teens while snow and wind combined to create whiteout conditions.

Totals were generally in the 2 to 4 inch range though a few locations did pick up just a little bit more.

This came alongside some wicked wind gusts as the front swung through the area.

Here is a look at the snow totals being reported to us (keep in mind that the strong winds and blowing may have resulted in a wide variance in a short distance):

Canton, SD: 5.8"

Sheldon, IA: 5.0”

Yankton, SD: 5.0"

Hull, IA: 4.5"

Spirit Lake, IA: 4.3”

Wahpeton. IA: 4.2”

Atkinson, NE: 4.0"

Cherokee, IA: 4.0"

Rockwell City, IA: 4.0"



Bloomfield, NE: 3.5”

Concord, NE: 3.5”

Everly, IA: 3.5"

Near Elk Point, SD: 3.2"

Lake Park, IA: 3.0"

Little Sioux, IA: 3.0”

Orange City. IA: 3.0”

Sioux Gateway Airport: 3.0”

Sioux Rapids, IA: 3.0”

Spencer, IA: 3.0"

Storm Lake, IA: 3.0"



Remsen, IA: 2.8"

Creighton, NE: 2.5”

KTIV 2.5”

Neligh. NE: 2.5”

Schleswig, IA: 2.5"

Vermillion, SD: 2.4”

Le Mars, IA: 2.0”

O'Neill, NE: 2.0"

Pocahontas, IA: 2.0”

Sac City, IA: 2.0”

Some of the wind gusts were as strong as ones we can see in severe thunderstorms! Here is a list of the peak gusts we had on Wednesday:

Estherville, IA: 71 mph

Gayville, SD: 70 mph

Tekamah, NE: 69 mph

Norfolk, NE: 67 mph

Sioux Gateway Airport: 67 mph

Dixon, NE: 66 mph



Beresford, SD: 64 mph

Denison, IA: 62 mph

Harlan, IA: 62 mph

Near Clearwater, NE: 61 mph

Ewing, NE: 61 mph

Blencoe, IA: 60 mph

O’Neill, NE: 60 mph

Sheldon, IA: 60 mph



Yankton, SD: 58 mph

Fordyce, NE: 54 mph

Missouri Valley, IA: 53 mph

Wayne, NE: 52 mph

Oakland, NE: 50 mph