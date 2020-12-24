South Dakota reports 41 virus deaths as new cases decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported 41 people died after contracting COVID-19, one of the highest single-day death tallies this month. The state has seen a sustained drop in new cases over the last month, with an average of 491 new cases over the last seven days. The Department of Health reported 500 new cases on Thursday. Increased deaths from the virus often lag behind spikes in cases, and the state’s rate of death per capita has remained among the highest in the country this month. A total of 1,430 people have died over the course of the pandemic.