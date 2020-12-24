Tips to prevent holiday theft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The holidays are the prime time for theft.

Sioux City Police Department warns if you're going out of town, to stop your mail and put your lights on a timer to make it appear someone is home.

Maybe ask a trusted friend to check in on your house while you're away.

If you're finishing up holiday shopping, don't leave any gifts in your car for someone to spy.

Plus, you need to be careful taking the trash out.

"If you did buy big ticket items, we remind people to not leave those empty boxes at the curb. That shows people that if there is an empty box for a big screen TV out by the curb, then there's probably one inside the house," said Officer Andrew Dutler with Sioux City Police Department.

Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood to the police.