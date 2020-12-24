Turkish official says CoronaVac vaccine 91.25% effective

ISTANBUL (AP) — An infectious disease expert serving on Turkey’s medical board says an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac is 91.25% effective based on early results of late-stage trials in the country. Dr. Serhat Unal announced the initial results Thursday following randomized trials involving 7,371 volunteers, adding that the vaccine is safe. Turkey’s health minister said the first shipment of three million doses of CoronaVac would be dispatched to Turkey Sunday night and arrive Monday. Turkey has among the highest coronavirus infection rates in the world, with a seven-day average of about 22,000 confirmed daily infections.