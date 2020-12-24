UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union and British negotiators have worked through the night and right into Christmas Eve to put the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides on New Year’s Day. After resolving the remaining fair-competition and fisheries issues on Wednesday, negotiators combed through hundreds of pages of legal text that should become the blueprint for a post-Brexit relationship after nine months of talks. Sources on both sides say the long and difficult negotiations are on the cusp of being wrapped up after the negotiators lived off a stack of pizzas overnight in their quest to deliver the text to their leaders at dawn on Thursday.