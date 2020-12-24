Wind Chill Advisory issued for eastern Siouxland counties

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Emmet, Sac, Calhoun, Palo Alto, and Pocahontas County from 6 PM until 9 AM tomorrow.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have seen many improvements through the night and into our day today, after all the blizzard-like conditions from yesterday. Road conditions saw some improvement, the sunshine returned, visibility improved, and winds have decreased.

The roads aren’t great, with some major roads in northern Nebraska still designated as ‘Travel Not Advised’.

Other roads have some partial coverage. So traveling is much better today compared to yesterday.

But one thing that has remained are the colder temperatures and the very cold wind chills.

Most of our day has felt like it is below zero, even though the high was in the teens.

We are in for a cold Christmas Eve tonight as well, with clear skies and a low near zero. Of course with a slight wind, it will be feeling more like 10 below.

Areas out east will feel like 20 to 30 below, hence why they are under the Wind Chill Advisory. So grab that extra warm blanket and try to stay inside.

Christmas will bring some more improvements, specifically the temperatures.

The high will make it to the mid 30s, with sunshine again.

Winds will also remain mild.

Tomorrow night will have a low in the teens and the sky will be partly cloudy. Saturday also makes it into the mid 30s, but with a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures drop after that, tune in to News 4 to find out how much.

Merry Christmas and enjoy your holidays!