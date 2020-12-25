1 man dead, 1 man wounded by police in separate shootings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City authorities say one man was killed in a Thursday night shooting and another was wounded by a police officer after refusing to put down a shotgun early Friday morning. The police shooting happened after a traffic stop about 3:45 a.m. Friday. One of the occupants ran from the vehicle and a second man holding a shotgun got out of the car. Police Chief Don Hedrick says the officer “asked repeatedly” for the man to drop the shotgun and he refused. Hedrick says the officer fired and the man fell to the ground. His condition is not known. The fatal shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday, when officers arriving on scene found a man lying in the street. The man but he later died at the hospital,