A mild Christmas Day but more snow chances return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Merry Christmas! We had a pretty cold Christmas Eve, but our Christmas wish was answered and our Christmas day has been much nicer.

Maybe even nice enough to play outside a bit, just make sure you still bundle up!

Temperatures reached the low 30s, but wind chills have us feeling more like 20s. One nice addition was the sunshine again and mild winds.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the mid teens.

Tomorrow will keep the partly cloudy sky and the high makes it to the mid 30s. It’s looking like another mild winter day.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 30s again.

Monday drops the temperatures back into the low 20s and snow chances follow.

To find out how long that snow will last, tune in to News 4 tonight.

And enjoy your holidays, stay safe and stay warm!