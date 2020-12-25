Dec. 25: Iowa reports 1,473 new COVID-19 cases, 366 recoveries

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,473 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 272,444 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 273,917 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 225,157 have recovered, an increase of 336 since yesterday.

The state has reported five more deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,744.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (225,157) and the number of deaths (3,744) from the total number of cases (273,917) shows there are currently 45,016 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,993 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,337,934 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity is at 12.3%, which is down from the 12.4% reported on Thursday.

According to the health department's latest report, 600 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from 625 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 121 are in the ICU with 69 on ventilators. State data shows 63% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 127 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

At of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department posted to their Facebook page that there would not be an update for Christmas Day and that reporting will continue Saturday morning.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, five new cases were reported for a total of 3,624 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,022 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,510 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of two since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,156 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,667. Of those cases, 1,368 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 15.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,295 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,300 by Thursday morning. Of those cases, 2,725 have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported six additional cases bringing its total to 4,266. Of those cases, 3,719 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.