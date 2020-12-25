Local doctor: there may be an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the holidays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local doctor is expecting to see an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases after the holidays.

The Vice President of Medical Operations at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes, Dr.

Jeffrey O'Tool says families will more than likely let their guard down, and be gathering for the holidays.

He says this creates a concern that there may be a rise in positive cases in the community.

O'Tool says we would see that spike in mid January.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen if people can follow the practices that we have been doing the last nine months, but I am concerned that that may happen," said Dr. Jeffrey O'Tool, Vice President of Medical Operations.

O'Tool says the most important thing to remember if you plan to celebrate the holidays with friends and family is to follow safe practices like wearing a mask, and social distancing.