Local Norfolk business does well, even during pandemic

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Small businesses have been heavily impacted during the pandemic. While some businesses were forced to close their doors, others are finding new ways to keep customers coming back.

One of these stores is The Brand in downtown Norfolk, Nebraska, a fashion accessories store. Owner Rohn Wagner says business during April and May was slowing down due to the pandemic.

So he got creative to keep his business open. He started by putting his woodworking skills to use, by building and selling flower planters. And soon he came up with more ideas.

"I realized the other thing I could do is grow a big old Santa beard and since I did that, I'm the go-to spot in Norfolk, in a purse store for small batch beard and grooming so that's really pretty cool and in a crazy way I have the COVID pandemic to thank" said Wagner.

Wagner isn't stopping there either. The store has a theme for the new year and it's something he is very excited for.

"I'm gonna expand some lines that have had a lot of success for us, the theme for the store is 'New Year, New You, New Store'. There's gonna be a lot of awesome changes here in the building, all for the better" said Wagner.

Wagner also says he is blessed to be in Norfolk and he never even entertained the thought of closing down. He credits the pandemic for making him a better merchant.