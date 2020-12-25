Modi makes outreach effort to placate angry Indian farmers

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual talks with Indian farmers and asked them to explain how the government’s agricultural policies have benefited them, a month into massive farmer protests that have rattled his administration. Modi’s talks with supporters of the legislation come while his government is making multiple efforts to placate tens of thousands of farmers who are blocking key highways in protests against new agricultural laws. During the talks, Modi accused opposition parties of spreading fears and misleading the farmers. The farmers present during Modi’s talks were from six states but not from Punjab and Haryana, two of India’s largest agricultural states whose farmers were the first to rise up against his government.