Police: Explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the 6:30 a.m. explosion Friday, which shattered glass and damaged buildings, was believed to be “an intentional act.”

Aaron said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none was in critical condition.

"There is a whole lot of broken glass and then there's some broken water mains which adds to the drama of the picture to be sure. And so it looks like a bomb went off on Second Avenue, an explosion I should say." Said Nashville Mayor John Cooper

Police and fire crews were on the scene, as were investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Police say the explosion is linked to a vehicle

The FBI said it was taking the lead in the investigation.