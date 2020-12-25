Russian professor sent to prison for killing student

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A court in St. Petersburg has convicted a prominent history professor on charges of murdering and dismembering a female student and sentenced him to 12 1/2 years in prison. The court found 64-year-old Oleg Sokolov, who taught at St. Petersburg State University, guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old doctoral student Anastasia Yeshchenko at his apartment in November 2019 and then dismembering her body. Sokolov was detained after being pulled from the Moika River outside his St. Petersburg apartment with a backpack with two severed arms inside. During the trial, Sokolov testified that he and Yeshchenko had a romantic relationship and that he shot her during a quarrel. Sokolov was known for his books about the Napoleonic era.