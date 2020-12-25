Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign short of their goal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Salvation Army of Siouxland needs help raising funds for their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Due to many challenges, the Siouxland Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is short on donations.

Captain Chris Clarke with the Salvation Army says those challenges include COVID-19, and the recent weather conditions.

He says more people are shopping online this year instead of in stores, which means less traffic going by the kettles.

Clarke says the funds raised from the campaign are crucial for the Siouxland community.

Right now, they are $35,000 short of their goal.

"That $140,000 goal is crucial to our ability to help people throughout the year with things like food, rental assistance, and things like that," said Captain Chris Clarke, Salvation Army of Siouxland.

Captain Clarke says there are still year-end giving options available.

People can send a check to the Siouxland Salvation Army at 1415 Villa Ave in Sioux City. Or donate online at siouxlandredkettle.org.