Siouxland couple receive the most perfect Christmas gift

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland couple received the most precious gift for Christmas this year.

Joanna and Kyler Hobbs welcomed their baby girl Baylor Jo into the world at 5:45 this morning.

She was born at UnityPoint Health St. Lukes Hospital.

Baylor Jo is 6 lbs., 11 oz. and 18 inches long.

Mom and dad say Baylor was 3 weeks early, so having her on Christmas day was the last thing they expected.

But they say she is certainly the best part of 2020.

"I think she knew that 2020 needed a happy ending, and we always joked that maybe she would be the first baby of the new year, like come on the first, but she knew 2020 needed her," said Joanna Hobbs, Mom.

The couple says they can't wait to bring her home so her big brother can meet her.