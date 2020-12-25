South Dakota outdoor recreation thrives despite pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials say South Dakota’s outdoor recreation economy boomed in 2020, providing much-needed sales in several business sectors as well as hopes of reversing a long-term decline in the number of licensed hunters and anglers. The state waived entry fees and did not collect visitor information for almost two months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, wildlife officials say state park visitation in 2020 has been roughly 31% higher than it was in 2019. For the first time in several years, hunting and fishing license sales to state residents increased in South Dakota. Together, resident hunting and fishing license sales rose 6.7%. Roughly one-quarter of 2020 licenses were sold to hunters or anglers who had not bought a license since at least 2017.