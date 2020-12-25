Temperatures rebound nicely after a chilly Christmas morning

Merry Christmas! We have another chilly start with temperatures for many near zero degrees this morning.



Thankfully, the winds are lighter and will stay in the 5 to 15 miles per hour range through the day.



They also are out of the south, pulling in some warmer air and helping us to push all the way back into the 30s by the afternoon under sunny skies.



Overall, that's a pretty nice forecast for Christmas!



Tonight and tomorrow will be seasonal with lows in the low teens and highs in the low to mid 30s.



Skies will be partly cloudy in this time frame with clouds increasing some as we head into Sunday.



A few flakes may even fly on Sunday but nothing is expected to stick with the bulk of this system to our north.



Another system next week will give us a better chance for accumulating snow; watch News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon to see when those could impact us.