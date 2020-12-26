Colder days and snow chances ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mild weather has returned to Siouxland.

Temperatures today made it into the mid 30s, with a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight the clouds start to increase and the low will be in the upper teens.

Sunday morning may start with some light snowfall, looks like northern Siouxland will be the ones getting some light snowfall, but totals look to be an inch or less.

Sunday’s temperatures do reach the low 30s, but winds pick up meaning most of the day temperatures will feel like the teens.

Sunday will also continue to be cloudy. Clouds do move out by Monday though, giving us a mostly sunny sky.

Monday gets colder, with a high in the upper 20s.

Tuesday brings snow chances. It looks like we will see snow all through Tuesday and into Tuesday night, lingering into the first half of Thursday.

We will have to get closer before we get more details on the winter storm system.

Temperatures drop again after that. Find out how chilly we get by tuning in to News 4 tonight.