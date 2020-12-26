Dec. 26: Iowa reports nearly 400 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 396 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 273,917 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 274,313 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 227,670 have recovered, an increase of 2,513 since yesterday.

The state has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19, keeping the state's death toll to 3,744.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (227,670) and the number of deaths (3,744) from the total number of cases (274,313) shows there are currently 42,899 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,567 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,339,501 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity is at 12%, which is down from the 12.3% reported on Friday.

According to the health department's latest report, 558 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 600 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 114 are in the ICU with 63 on ventilators. State data shows 64% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 125 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 69 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,052. To date, 10,362 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 163.

A total of 56 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, no new cases were reported for a total of 3,624 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,045 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,511 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of one since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,172 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County no new cases were reported, keeping the total to 1,667. Of those cases, 1,394 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 15.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,300 cases on Friday, and that number rose to 3,302 by Saturday morning. Of those cases, 2,751 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported one additional case bringing its total to 4,267. Of those cases, 3,742 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.