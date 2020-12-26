Dec. 26: South Dakota reports 417 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 417 more cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state's total to 96,669.

According to Saturday's report, 293 of the new cases are confirmed and 124 are probable.

State health officials say there are 7,089 active cases in the state, a decrease of nine since Friday.

The state's health department has reported 16 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,446.

State data shows 410 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 88,428.

Currently, 289 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 312. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,533 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 9,875 Pfizer vaccines and 3,035 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had one new case, bringing its total to 1,463. Of those cases, 1,399 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

Thirty vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,597. State health officials say 1,470 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Clay County has administered 149 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,588 to 6,629. Officials say 6,013 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported two additional deaths, bringing the county's COVID-19 death toll at 63.

The state health department says 2,286 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 10 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,566. So far, 1,386 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Twenty-eight vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 16 new cases, bringing the total to 2,424. Officials say 2,145 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported a total of 24 deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far 103 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.