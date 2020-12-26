Lawsuit: Lincoln liable in worker’s mesothelioma death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman is suing the city of Lincoln alleging that her sister died from mesothelioma after she was exposed to asbestos while working at the now shuttered Pershing Center arena.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Dixie Johnson filed the lawsuit this month on behalf of the estate of her sister, Donna Grant, who died in February at the age of 60.

The estate is seeking payment of Grant’s hospital and medical bills and burial and funeral costs, as well as for her pain and anguish before she died and her family’s suffering.

The city hasn’t yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and City Attorney Yohance Christie declined to comment.