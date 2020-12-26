Musketeers lose at home to Waterloo

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers lost to Waterloo 4-3 Saturday night at the Tyson Event Center. It's the Musketeers third loss in a row.

Waterloo broke a scoreless tie 15 minutes into the first period when Matt Argentina slipped one by Musketeer goalie Akira Schmid. That gave the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City answered with two quick goals in the 2nd period. 37 seconds into the period, on a power play, Joel Maatta tipped in a deflected shot from Christian Jimenez to tie the game at 1-1. Just 18 seconds later, Brain Carrabes found the back of the net to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead.

Midway through the second period, Waterloo scored two straight goals just nine seconds apart. The first one by Kyler Kleven tied game and the second one by Teddy Lagerback gave Waterloo a 3-2 lead.

Sioux City got one back early in the third period. Gabe Blanchard scored his third goal of the year to tie the game, 3-3.

Waterloo scored the deciding goal midway through the final frame. Max Sasson scored his second goal of the season to give Waterloo a 4-3 advantage. Waterloo goalie Charlie Glockner closed out the game. He stopped 32 of Sioux City's 35 shots.

Sioux City falls to 3-6 on the year. The Musketeers return to the ice December 29th at Fargo. The Muskies next home game is December 31st against Omaha.