Nebraska pipeline rupture causes explosion; no one hurt

LYONS, Neb. (AP) — A natural gas pipeline in rural Nebraska has been repaired after a rupture caused an explosion that was large enough to be seen by satellite. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Northern Natural Gas said in a statement Saturday that “a series of scores and gouges were found across the impacted pipeline segment, indicating that the damage may have been caused from a third party working in the area.” The company said exact confirmation will take several weeks. No injuries were reported in Thursday’s explosion. Northern Natural Gas crews worked “around the clock” to repair damage. The company said service was interrupted temporarily for three customers.