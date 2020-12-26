Online returns after the holidays

(KTIV) - Because of the pandemic, many people turned to online shopping to buy their gifts this holiday season.

Av Zammit, a spokesperson with Amazon said they were expecting more people to be shopping online this year.

Zammit said they had an additional 100 thousand seasonal roles to help with the increase.

He added because so many people were shopping online, they are also offering an extended returns window.

"Most items that are shipped between October 1st and December 31st can be returned until January 31st," said Zammit.

Zammit said if you have something you'd like to return you'll have multiple options by going to your 'my orders' page.

"Once you click on the item you want to return, you'll be presented with a number of options for how you can make that return. Including a free return option. And then customers can make a selection based on what's most convenient for them," said Zammit.