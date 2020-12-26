South Dakota reports 16 deaths, 417 new cases over 2 days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota reports 16 deaths from COVID-19, along with 417 new cases, from a two-day span that included the Christmas holiday. The state has seen a sustained drop in new cases in recent weeks, with the average number of cases reported each day decreasing by 47% in the last two weeks. The Department of Health has reported an average of 396 new cases each day over the last week. The state has also seen the number of people hospitalized by the virus to 289 statewide. A total of 1,446 people have died after contracting COVID-19.