Dec. 27: Iowa reports 620 additional COVID-19 cases, one death

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 620 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 274,313 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 274,933 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 228,763 have recovered, an increase of 1,093 since yesterday.

The state has reported one additional death connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,745.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (228,763) and the number of deaths (3,745) from the total number of cases (274,933) shows there are currently 42,425 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,902 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,341,403 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity is at 12%, which is the same as reported on Saturday.

According to the health department's latest report, 553 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 558 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 109 are in the ICU with 65 on ventilators. State data shows 61% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 125 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 17 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,069. To date, 10,398 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 163.

A total of 57 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 30 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 24 new cases were reported for a total of 3,648 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,054 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,514 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of three since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,182 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County no new cases were reported, keeping the total to 1,667. Of those cases, 1,400 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 15.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,302 cases on Saturday, and that number rose to 3,307 by Sunday morning. Of those cases, 2,762 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported eight additional cases bringing its total to 4,275. Of those cases, 3,756 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.