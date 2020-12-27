Dec. 27: Nebraska reports 637 new cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 637 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 161,974.

Nebraska's death toll is currently 1,559 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 527 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, an increase from 503 on Saturday. A total of 5,108 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 102,169, an increase of 67 from Saturday.

So far, 836,688 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 674,305 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Thursday, pushing the county's total to 704. Of those cases, 524 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Cedar County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total to 536. Of those cases, 420 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 875. Of those cases, 681 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Thurston County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 922. Of those cases, 779 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Wayne County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local health departments did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Dakota, Madison, and Stanton counties on Saturday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.