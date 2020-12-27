Dec. 27: South Dakota reports 427 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 427 more cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 97,390.

According to Sunday's report, 345 of the new cases are confirmed and 82 are probable.

State health officials say there are 6,695 active cases in the state, a decrease of 394 since Saturday.

The state's health department has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the state's death toll to 1,446.

State data shows 821 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 89,249.

Currently, 274 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 289. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,561 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 9,875 Pfizer vaccines and 3,835 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,467. Of those cases, 1,406 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

Thirty-nine vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,602. State health officials say 1,490 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Clay County has administered 159 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,629 to 6,653. Officials say 6,082 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County officials reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's COVID-19 death toll at 63.

The state health department says 2,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 15 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,581. So far, 1,400 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Thirty-three vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 41 new cases, bringing the total to 2,424. Officials say 2,172 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported a total of 24 deaths connected to COVID-19.

So far 239 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.