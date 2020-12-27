Egypt delegation visits Libyan capital, meets Tripoli gov’t

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan officials say Egyptian diplomats and intelligence officials have traveled to Libya’s capital, Tripoli. It’s the most senior Egyptian delegation to visit the western part of the the conflict-stricken country in years. The powerful interior minister of the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli said Sunday they discussed “mutual security challenges and ways to enhance security cooperation.” The Egyptian visit to western Libya came one day after Turkey’s defense minister also met with officials in Tripoli. Turkey has supported the Tripoli government, while Egypt has backed a rival administration based in eastern Libya. The country’s warring sides reached a U.N.-brokered cease-fire in October.