Monona Co. sheriff’s dept. responds to early morning accident

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Monona County Communications Center received an early Sunday morning call of an accident involving injuries and possible shots fired at mile marker 118 of I-29.

According to police, arriving officers found an accident scene involving a motorcycle and pickup and during the investigation found that a subject had fired a gun at another vehicle while traveling down Interstate 29.

The occupant of the truck had fled the scene, it was later reported that a pickup had been stolen from a farm near the scene of the accident.

Police say the suspect then went to another residence where he stole another pickup and fled the area. The suspect was caught in Sioux City in possession of the stolen pickup.

According to police, the suspect, Jayme R. Powell age 39 of Sioux City was arrested and has been charged two counts of vehicle theft and is currently being held in the Monona County jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed at a later date.