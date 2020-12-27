Nebraska virus hospitalizations continue to decline

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Nebraska is roughly half of the record of 987 set on Nov. 20. Nebraska said 503 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, which was down slightly from 505 the day before. That number is down significantly since last month’s peak, but it remains more than twice as high as it was at the start of October. Nebraska reported just 175 new virus cases Saturday to give the state a total of 161,337 cases, but the Test Nebraska testing sites were closed on Christmas day. The state also reported 1,559 deaths linked to the virus.