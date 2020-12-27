Siouxland church celebrates pastor’s retirement with drive-by goodbye

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- One Siouxland church celebrated the retirement of their pastor 2020 style: with a drive-by goodbye celebration.

"I know that it's the right time," said Pastor Elaine Miller, Mayflower Congregational Church.

Elaine Miller has been the pastor at Mayflower Congregational Chruch in Sioux City since November of 2017.

Miller has been in active ministry for over 25 years.

And like many celebrations this year, her goodbye party had to be held as a drive-by celebration.

Miller said she's grateful for all those who came out for one last goodbye.

"There were tears. So, you know that it's sincere and it comes from the depth of their being. And those are words and memories that I will take with me from here on. They will be with me," said Elaine Miller, Pastor.

One congregation member said Miller has helped lead the church through difficult times, and the celebration was a great way for them to be able to show their appreciation for everything she's done.

"Working with Elaine has been very easy, very peaceful, very meaningful. So, just one last chance to be with her as my pastor is very important to me," said Tad Dorsey, Member.

While it's bittersweet, Miller said her time in active ministry has come full circle.

"To be here as the conclusion of called ministry, I think makes it even more special, more precious. Because they were the second church that I ever served as an interim 20 years ago. So, that means something. To have had a chance to complete that with them," said Miller.

And she said she's proud of how much her congregation has grown despite all the challenges they faced this year.

"It feels right. It feels good. It seems complete. It does," said Miller.

Miller said she'll take a month to rest but then doesn't know just yet what she'll do with her time in retirement.