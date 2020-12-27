South Dakota continues to see steady drop in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 427 new positive COVID-19 tests, lifting the total number of confirmed cases to 88,648. The state has seen a steady drop in cases since taking over the top spot nationwide earlier this month. The most recent figures by The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state 25th in the country for new cases per capita. The total number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 remained at 1,446, with no fatalities reported in the Sunday update. The state’s death count is the fifth highest per capita at about 164 deaths per 100,000 people. The number of hospitalizations dropped by 15 from the last report, to 274.