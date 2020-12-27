Sudanese man’s death draws attention to paramilitary force

CAIRO (AP) — The death of a Sudanese man who was snatched while sitting at a coffee shop has sparked controversy around the scope of a paramilitary force in Sudan. The 45-year-old man was arrested in mid-December south of the capital, Khartoum and held at a detention center run by the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. Five days later, his body appeared at a hospital morgue. A government spokesman says the man died while being interrogated by the RSF. Many of those serving in the force are former Janjaweed militiamen who fought in a devastating and bloody war to put down a rebellion in Darfur.