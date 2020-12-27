Winter Storm Watches issued across Siouxland

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the western portions of Siouxland from late Monday night into early Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A dusting of snow fell across Siouxland this morning and gusty winds returned. The high did make it to the low 30s, with a cloudy sky.

Monday brings us one more day of mild winter weather, but then another winter storm system heads through the region. Monday will have a high in the upper 20s, with a partly cloudy sky.

Late Monday night (early Tuesday morning- 3 or 4 AM) snow will enter out west, near Holt, Antelope, and Knox County.

Looks to start snowing in eastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota by 7 AM. The snow gets widespread across Siouxland around noon.

Tuesday afternoon into the evening is when we could see more of the heavier snowfall. In the later nighttime hours (10 or 11 PM) we start to see the system move out, meaning lighter snowfall coming to a close.

It does look to be done for everyone by Wednesday morning.

There is a possibility as well that with temperatures near the freezing point, the high will be around 30 degrees, we could get mixed precipitation with this. That means there is a possibility of freezing rain and sleet, we may get ice accumulation around 1/10 of an inch.

We also will see wind gusts around 30 mph, meaning some visibility impacts.

It is going to be another day where staying home and avoiding travel may be the best idea.

Totals across the region look to be 3-7 inches for a majority of us, but higher amounts may be possible for some regions, depending on the path of the storm, as of now looking like eastern regions.

Wednesday will be more mild, but temperatures start to drop. Tune in to News 4 for the latest.