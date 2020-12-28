11-year-old Siouxland boy donates over 3,800 diapers to Mary’s Choice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Four car seats, 28 packages of baby wipes, and 3,855 individual diapers.

That's the grand total of everything 11-year-old Nash Pigott-Staver donated to Mary's Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Sioux City. He said donating makes him feel happy.

"I do a service project every year. And this year we decided to donate diapers because I've got a baby brother and they go through a lot of them," said Nash Pigott-Staver.

Dawn Grimes, the executive director of Mary's Choice, said thanks to this donation, roughly 2,000 children will be helped.

"A big impact yes. We get a lot of families coming in that need a little extra help. And they come in for all kinds of things. Diapers are just one of them," said Grimes.

Grimes said Mary's Choice gives out monthly supplies of diapers to those in need.

Nash said it was great to see how much he collected to donate.

"It makes me feel good to help other people," said Pigott-Staver.

Grimes added while she knew the donation was happening, she never realized just how many diapers Nash was going to be donating.