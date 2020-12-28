Skip to Content

Aid groups aim to bring health care to migrants on way to US

National news from the Associated Press

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — A humanitarian organization led by U.S. military veterans has treated thousands of migrants over the past year at two clinics in a Mexican town across the border from Texas. But Global Response Management is attempting to go beyond mere crisis response and build a system to make it easier to track the health of migrants along their journey from Central America. The efforts are part of a growing trend in humanitarian aid that has accelerated amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the difficulties of getting basic health care to migrants.

