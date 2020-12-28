Arkansas sheriff: 5 found slain died in murder-suicide

ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Arkansas say five female family members found dead in a home on Christmas Day died in a murder-suicide. Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement Monday that evidence collected at the scene led to the murder-suicide determination. He did not provide further details, including who killed the other four people or a motive. Authorities said the bodies of two women and three girls were found Friday in a home in Atkins, about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. A family member says anyone who wants to help cover funeral costs can give to a GoFundMe account or directly to Russellville Family Funeral.