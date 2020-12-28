Asia Today: Governor of hotspot Thai province infected

BANGKOK (AP) — The governor of a COVID-19 hotspot in Thailand has been confirmed infected with the coronavirus after meeting with public health officials including the deputy prime minister. An official on Thailand’s virus response says the meeting attended by the Samut Sakhon governor, Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul and others was low risk of spreading the virus because everyone wore masks. Anutin says he’s tested negative for the virus and is isolating at home. Thailand reported 144 new cases Monday, most of them locally transmitted. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, New Year’s Eve revelers can’t watch the fireworks from Sydney’s harborside. And South Korea has confirmed its first cases of the COVID-19 variant from the UK.