Authorities identify woman found dead in Lake Park, IA

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The victim in the Dec. 22, 2020, death investigation in Lake Park has been identified as 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation says Bastman resided at 104 Maple Avenue in Lake Park. Authorities say at about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 police in Lake Park responded to Bastman's residence for a reported homicide.

Investigators say they learned on Dec. 22 that Bastman had previously rented a vehicle in her name. Investigators were unable to locate that vehicle and placed a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) for the vehicle.

On Dec. 26 Sioux City police located the missing rental car driving in Sioux City and attempted to stop the rental vehicle. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Justice Berntson by the Sioux City Police Department, was involved in a traffic accident and has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While Barred.

The death investigation of Bastman is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Lake Park Police Department at 712-336-2525, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office at 712-336-2793, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-262-1873.