Authorities respond to reported stabbing in Jackson, NE

JACKSON, Neb. (KTIV) - Monday night authorities responded to a stabbing that was initially reported at a gas station in Jackson, Nebraska.

According to members of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the initial report was that a man was stabbed at the Pump & Pantry in Jackson. Once authorities were at the scene they located a man suffering from stab wounds, but determined the victim was most likely stabbed somewhere else and then brought to the gas station.

Authorities at the scene say a woman was with the victim when the stabbing was called in and she was taken in for questioning.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is unknown.