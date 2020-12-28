Sioux City leaders asking citizens to be mindful of how fireworks can affect veterans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - To bring in the New Year, people often celebrate with fireworks. But the Sioux City City Council is asking citizens to be mindful of how the noise can affect people.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says there are hundreds of veterans living in Sioux City. He says many are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder - and loud noises can trigger them.

Moore says there is also a concern for those with health issues, like breathing problems, and animals.

"Just step back, look at your surroundings whose in your neighborhood, who will you be affecting, and be respectful and be mindful of those citizens that this will have an impact on," said Mayor Pro-Tem Moore.

The city is currently looking at an ordinance to change firework laws next year. This ordinance discusses a new fine for shooting off fireworks in city limits.

Moore says the fines will not apply to New Year celebrations.

But Moore says if citizens can't abide by the laws provided by the ordinance this week, they might have to discuss banning fireworks.

Legal discharge of fireworks can begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday News Years Eve and go until 12:30 a.m. Friday News Years Day.

"If I have a health issue myself, from 1 o'clock to 12:30 I'm going to put myself in a safe place. It's impossible for me to do that for a three-week, four-week, five-week, six-week, seven-week period when I don't know when these fireworks are going to be going off," said Moore.

Right now, the fine is $250 for discharging fireworks outside of designated times. If the ordinance is passed, it could put the fine on the property owner, not the individual shooting off fireworks.

The second offense under the ordinance is up to $500.