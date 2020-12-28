City of Omaha dealing with 2 separate wrongful death suits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two separate lawsuits are asking the city of Omaha to pay in the deaths of women killed in separate accidents in 2018. The Omaha World-Herald reports that in the first case, 25-year-old Patty Leahy’s car was struck by an unlicensed driver who ran a red light on Oct. 8, 2018. The wrongful death lawsuit questions whether Jeffries had difficulty seeing the stoplight because of a pedestrian overpass nearby. The city wants the case dismissed. Two weeks later, 76-year-old Marjorie Thurber fell on the sidewalk. She died five days later. A city attorney says the property owner — not the city — must maintain the sidewalk.