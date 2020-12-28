Dakota City, NE declares snow emergency starting Tuesday morning

Dakota City, NE declares snow emergency starting Tuesday morningNew
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The mayor of Dakota City, Nebraska has issued a snow emergency that'll go into effect on Dec. 29 at 6 a.m.
City officials say the snow emergency is expected to last until 12 p.m. on Dec. 30.
In Dakota City, a snow emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing.
Those routes are listed below:
- Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
- Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
- Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
- Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
- Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Avenue
- 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
- 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
- 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street
Officials say it is not acceptable to blow, push or shovel snow from side walks or driveways out into city streets.
Questions on the snow emergency can be directed to city hall at (402) 987-3448