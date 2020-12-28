Dec. 28: Iowa reports 586 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,160 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 274,313 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 275,473 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 229,626 have recovered, an increase of 863 since yesterday.

The state has reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19, keeping the state's death toll to 3,745.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (229,626) and the number of deaths (3,745) from the total number of cases (275,473) shows there are currently 42,102 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 1,407 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,342,810 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 12.1%, which is up from 12% reported on Sunday.

According to the health department's latest report, 586 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 553 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 111 are in the ICU with 60 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 123 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,137 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 19 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,088. To date, 10,423 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Woodbury County, keeping its death toll to 163.

A total of 55 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 28 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, three new cases were reported for a total of 3,651 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,064 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,516 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of two since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,183 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 11.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County five new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,672. Of those cases, 1,401 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 15.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,307 cases on Sunday, and that number rose to 3,310 by Monday morning. Of those cases, 2,774 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported three additional cases bringing its total to 4,278. Of those cases, 3,759 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 41.